Minority status for Pentecostal Church sought

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Minority Commission on Wednesday submitted a report to the state government recommending it to treat members of the Pentecostal Churches in the state on a par with other Christian denominations and extend all minority benefits to them as well.

State Minority Welfare Minister K T Jaleel, who received the report in the assembly, assured the panel to look into the report and take necessary follow-up action. People from Pentecostal churches should be treated as Christian sub-sections for educational and employment purposes, the report said.

“The Pentecostal Churches are entitled to all benefits, including educational and employment, enjoyed by other Christian denominations as minorities. “That is the major recommendation,” Haneefa told Express.

The report also recommended that local bodies should be entrusted with the regulations to construct cells and compound walls for cemeteries. At least one public cemetery should be constructed through civic bodies in each district, it said. Also, permission for funerals should be granted as per Christian rites. Public halls used by the Pentecostal Churches for worship for at least five years should be granted status of ‘places of worship’.

