Home States Kerala

Stifling heat may trigger EVM glitches

 Instead of the Sabarimala issue, the sweltering heat would be the bigger concern for the Election Commission during this election.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena at a VVPAT familiarisation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena at a VVPAT familiarisation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Instead of the Sabarimala issue, the sweltering heat would be the bigger concern for the Election Commission during this election. The summer heat and humidity may cause glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)/ Voter Verifiable Paper Audit (VVPAT) machines thereby increasing the average failure rate, according to Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala. 

“Humidity is a big problem. But it won’t affect the elections since we will have a reserve stock which would be 35 per cent of the total number of machines deployed,” he said. Meena said the average failure rate of voting machines in Kerala during the testing was about 6 pc as against the national average of 2-3 pc.

“Mishandling of the machine by the officers was the main reason. Most of them did not customise the paper roll used for printing,” he said.

According to the  Chief Electoral Officer, the design features and administrative safeguards give little or no scope for tampering of the EVM and VVPATs. The EVM is a stand-alone machine and no radio frequency transmission or reception is possible. The machine has a one-time programmable chip which makes its impossible for the software burnt on the chip to be modified or erased. Dynamic coding of key press and real-time clock are other safety features, he said.

Rumour-mongers watch out!

Meena warned against spreading rumours and fake news on voting machines. A voter can lodge a complaint with the returning officer if the slip generated in the VVPAT is not that of the candidate of his choice. “In that case, the voter should cast a test vote in the presence of the presiding officer and party representatives. If the claim is true, all machines in the booth will be replaced,” he said. According to Meena, action under Section 177 of the IPC will be taken. The penalty is six months’ jail plus D1,000 fine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM Electronic Voting Machines Teeka Ram Meena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp