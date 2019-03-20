They pitched in for ‘dear classmate’ Satheesh and rounded it off over a cup of tea

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KANHANGAD: LDF candidate and CPM leader K P Satheesh Chandran was in for a surprise when he reached the Nehru Arts and Science College - his alma mater - to seek votes from students.Among the young slogan-raising, SFI activists were a few balding, pot-bellied and greying oldies too. Amid the hectic electioneering, it was a brief moment of flashback for Satheesh Chandran.

They were his classmates - all students of BA History - from the 1975-1978 batch and had come from as far as from Kochi and Thrissur to wish him the best.“When I was in college, I was with the KSU and he was a rising leader of the SFI. He is one among us and that is why I have come here,” said Raju P, who retired as a superintendent of police from Thrissur.

The former international footballer K Vijaykumar took an overnight train from Kochi to reach the college in Kanhangad for the ‘campaign get-together’. He too was an activist of the students’ organisation of the Congress. “We have our political affiliations but we are here as his classmates,” said Vijaykumar, who played for India in 1981 and was in Kerala’s Santhosh Trophy team in 1981 to 1983 and was with Cochin Port Trust.

Satheesh Chandran’s class had 36 students of which three mates passed on, said Ashok Kumar K P, an advocate and government’s standing counsel in the Kerala High Court. “Today, 22 of us came to the campus,” he said. He practises in the Kozhikode bar.

They remember him as an efficient organiser and a good orator. “But not very studious,” said P Kunhiraman, who retired as a sub-inspector from Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The get-together was partially coordinated by Nileshwaram municipal chairman K P Jayarajan, who started his career as a teacher in the Nehru College at the age of 21 years. “When I was in the third year of BA History, these boys were in the first year. And when they reached the third year, I returned to the college as their teacher. They were my first batch,” he said.

Before time caught up with Satheesh Chandran, his classmates gave him Rs 25,000 in cash to be used as his security deposit for contesting the election. All the 32 classmates pitched in “for our friend”, said Jagadish P P, who retired as senior bank manager from Corporation Bank.

“We have planned a get-together on September 9. We hope to see him as an MP that day,” he said.After Satheesh Chandran left, the old classmates walked into the college canteen for a cup of tea and banana fritters before parting ways.