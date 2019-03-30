Home States Kerala

Kerala mulls training programme for mahouts by world-renowned experts

Sour relationship between mahouts and elephants often results in bloodshed and human causalities in the festival venues of the state.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Voice for Asian Elephants Society founder Sangita Iyer.

Voice for Asian Elephants Society founder Sangita Iyer.| File Photo

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It seems the time is up for the state government to seriously intervene and end the love-hate relationship between the elephants and mahouts in Kerala. The state government is now mulling a training programme for the mahouts by world-renowned experts in order to improve their relationship with elephants, which has been a major concern for the state. The sour relationship between mahouts and elephants often results in bloodshed and human causalities in the festival venues of the state.

Speaking to Express, a senior officer in the state government said there is already one foreign organisation - Voice for Asian Elephants - which has approached the state seeking permission to work with the government. The state has given them the nod to work with Devaswoms and private elephant owners. It is necessary to foster a good relationship between elephants and mahouts as it has more implications in the modern time, he said. 

Sangita Iyer, founder and president, Voice for Asian Elephants Society, who shot the Gods in Shackles movie, winning accolades both inside and outside the country, said unlike in the past when mahoutry was considered a well-respected profession, passed down from generation to generation, the rush to mint money has set a lot of unhealthy precedents in the industry. Elephants are often denied food, water, shelter and rest as the owners and brokers, and even temples, want to make maximum profit. During the rush, both mahouts and elephants become exhausted because they are overworked.

 And sadly, mahouts take their frustrations on the hapless elephants who suffer silently. 
“So, it is important to educate people and mahouts alike about the true nature of elephants and their biological and ecological significance. Once these basics have been imparted, then training the mahouts would be more effective,” she said. A lot of positive options are available for compassionate treatment of elephants. Positive reinforcement entails rewarding the elephant for following the commands. 

They are highly intelligent and sensitive animals, and therefore they can be easily trained. There are also physical and mental enrichment exercises that elephants require. “Even if they are tethered in an area, the shackles can be longer, and rather than feed them in the traditional manner, perhaps hiding the food in a higher area will give them the opportunity to stretch their bodies, and think about ways to retrieve their food,” she said. 

Challenges

However, when the organisation tried to help one prominent temple in central Kerala by bringing two world-renowned experts to help change the age-old cruel practices, the authorities were a bit worried over the move. “We have absorbed the costs pertaining to this training, and our team is willing to generously share our expertise and time. However, despite the permission granted by a government, this temple said they already have an expert committee. When inquired, we realised this expert committee hasn’t met in a long time,” she said.Additionally, the chairman of this temple is hardly aware of the pathetic plight of the elephants, and the board members seem to be more concerned about the devotees and their sentiments. 

“Our goal is to bring world class experts to teach positive reinforcement methods, foot care training and practices that will offer physical and mental enrichment for elephants. “We are ready to work with temples, or private owners willing to be transparent and implement proven techniques even in our absence. We want to work with owners who sincerely care about elephants, but simply don’t know what to do and how to care for the elephants. We are here to help the elephants, the mahouts, the private owners and the temples,” Sangita said. 

Time to change?

  • Last year 34 elephants were tortured to death, 
  • In 2019, four elephants, five mahouts and two seniors have already died
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala elephants Kerala elephant mahouts Voice for Asian Elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp