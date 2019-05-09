Home States Kerala

Consumers feel the pinch as fish prices go through the roof

According to regular fish buyers, the quantity of fish in the packet has reduced.

Published: 09th May 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

fish market

A fisherman collecting the fish he caught at Muthalapozhi Harbour near Perumathura, in Thiruvananthapuram (File Photo | EPS)

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fish prices in the district have increased owing to fewer fishermen fishing. According to them, sea erosion has negatively affected this year's fish landing. "We are scared to go into the deep sea during sea erosion. The memories of cyclone Ockhi had worsened our worries. And we do not want a similar mishap to take our lives. Only a few boats from Vaiyathura go fishing. The reduced fish landing has resulted in the increased cost of fish," said Franklin, a fisherman from Valiyathura. 

Fishes are sold in packets at Shankumugham beach. According to regular fish buyers, the quantity of fish in the packet has reduced. "We used to receive a packet full of anchovy (natholi) for Rs 100. Now we need to pay Rs 200 for the same," said Leela Thomas, a regular customer. Ragini, another customer who buys fish from Pangode Fish Market said, "The cost has increased after the announcement of cyclone Fani. 

Before the announcement, the Indian scad (kozhiyala) that had cost Rs 5 per fish costs Rs 10 at present. The price of Indian mackerel (ayila) in the wholesale market costs Rs 50 but the same costs Rs 60-70 in the retail market at Pangode." Fish vendors receive fish at a higher price alongside which the retail market price has also increased. 

"The cost of the mackerel has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per basket. Anchovy that had cost Rs 2,000 has doubled," said Lalamma, a fish vendor at Valiyathura. A similar condition exists at Shankumugham.

"The landing of anchovy is high at Shankumugham. Still, it costs Rs 1,500 per basket. It had cost Rs 800 earlier. The cost of false trevally  (parava) has increased to Rs 5,000 per basket," said Anie Victor, a fish vendor at Shankumugham. 

Inspection at borders have strengthened

With the reduced fish landing, the import of fish from the neighbouring states has increased. "Inspection for chemical-laced fishes are conducted at the Amaravila check-post and fish markets in the district. However, no incidents of fishes with formalin or ammonia content has been detected in the past one month," said Dileep C L, assistant commissioner of food safety. "Surprise checkings are strengthened with the increased rate of fish import," he added. 

Price of fish is expected to remain high until the fish landing increases. "Fish landing remains fluctuated this year and people depend on imported fish. Prices are expected to remain high until the end of this month," said M S Ali, a fisherman from Shankumugham. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fish prices Kerala fish prices Kerala fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp