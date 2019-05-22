Home States Kerala

Cabinet approves Rebuild Kerala Devpt Programme draft

The government also waived off stamp duty and registration fee for land purchased under the Life Mission scheme.   

Aerial photo of Kerala floods.

Aerial file photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has approved a comprehensive draft report of Rebuild Kerala Development Programme as part of the government’s efforts to rebuild the state after the devastating floods that hit the state last year. 

The programme plans to link the current projects of the government with the rebuilding initiatives and focusses on reducing the loss of life during such crisis. The plan also focusses on mitigating financial losses during natural calamities.

The cabinet meeting also decided to implement mega projects to conserve nature, a release said. The government plans a river basin management authority as part of water resources management. A centralised command centre is also in the offing to regulate the water level in the existing reservoirs. The dam safety authority will also be strengthened and the Water Resources Department will be restructured, the release said. 

As part of the rebuilding efforts, water supply and cleaning systems will be streamlined with focus on improving the basic infrastructure including roads and bridges. The report also emphasised on the development of fishing and farming sector. As per the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), the state needs Rs 36,706 crore to rebuild the state.  

Free sand for TDB 

The cabinet also decided to give 20,000 cubic metres of free sand which accumulated at Thriveni near Pamba during floods to Travancore Devaswom Board. The Forest Department will sell the remaining sand to private parties as per the Public Works Department regulations. 

The government also waived off stamp duty and registration fee for land purchased under the Life Mission scheme.   

