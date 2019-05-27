Home States Kerala

State mulls switch to hydrogen fuel

The futuristic initiative will have technical guidance from Birmingham University in the UK

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To meet its ever-increasing energy demands and to shift to a green energy economy, the state is pondering over shifting to hydrogen fuel cells. 
The initiative will have the technical guidance of the Birmingham Centre for Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Research under the University of Birmingham in the UK. The collaboration with various state institutes is also a part of the project. 

“Hydrogen fuel cell is an upcoming vehicle technology. The state can no longer rely solely on petrol and diesel. Considering the financial and environmental costs involved, the state is exploring the options for switching to alternative fuels including biodiesel, electricity, hydrogen and others,” said a Transport Department officer. 

“The state’s baby steps towards switching to alternative fuels will get a greater push as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises are also undertaking various initiatives to develop smart and green technologies across the country,” he said. Earlier, Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal while commenting on the initiative told Express University of Birmingham had indicated its willingness to collaborate with College of Engineering(CET),

Thiruvananthapuram and  Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. 
“These institutes had undertaken some projects on alternative fuels. If the collaboration becomes a reality,  it will come as a booster for the state’s plan to switch to hydrogen fuel cells. The long-term plans before us also include setting up hydrogen fuelling stations on a pilot basis at Vizhinjam and Kochi ports,” said Jyothilal. 

The Birmingham Centre for Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Research focuses on research and development, applications and demonstrations of fuel cell and hydrogen systems and technologies.

