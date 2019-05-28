Home States Kerala

Let me be the last victim of sexist remarks: Ramya Haridas

The people of Alathur, especially women, supported me to deal with the sexist remark made by LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan, MP-elect from Alathur Ramya Haridas has said.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:16 AM

MPs, Ramya Haridas, who won from Alathur constituency and A M Ariff of Alappuzha at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The people of Alathur, especially women, supported me to deal with the sexist remark made by LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan, MP-elect from Alathur Ramya Haridas has said.
“The incident put me under immense mental stress. I cannot tolerate such remarks no matter who makes it. Let me be the last victim of sexist remarks against women entering politics. Because a lot of poor women want to do social work,” she said.     

Ramya, the second Dalit woman MP from Kerala, was addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday. “I did not get support from the government on the issue. Now, the case is in court. The future course of action will be decided in consultation with UDF leaders,” she said. 

Ramya said she would become a people’s representative, who acts in accordance with people’s wish. “I will ensure the welfare of women, children and the marginalised communities,” she said.

On the insulting remarks against her by Deepa Nishant, she said: “I consider her as a good social worker. The issue ended there. I assume that she too cast vote for me”. The MP-elect said the people of Alathur loved my songs though some persons criticised me for singing at campaign venues.

