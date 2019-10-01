Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to approach Centre on elevated highway through Bandipur

But, the Union Ministry has ordered status quo, and it has informed the apex court that it has started taking measures to close down the highway in response to the SC direction.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

With the indefinite strike called by NH 766 Transport Protection Action Committee against the night traffic ban on Bandipur route getting intensified in Wayanad, walls and public spaces in the streets in the district are covered with posters expressing solidarity with the protest. A scene from Sulthan Bathery town | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would meet Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar in view of the Supreme Court directive to submit the suggestion for closing down the Kozhikode-Mysuru-Kollegal highway. Earlier, the state has proposed an elevated highway through the Bandipur National Park connecting Wayanad and Mysuru in Karnataka to avoid the connectivity issue in the region.

But, the Union Ministry has ordered status quo, and it has informed the apex court that it has started taking measures to close down the highway in response to the SC direction. For the people of both the regions, if an alternate highway is constructed as a solution to solve the impasse, the distance between the two destinations would be increased by 44 km as per the current proposed alignment. Further, this alternate highway would pass through the reserve forest. The state has come up with an elevated highway against this backdrop. 

Night traffic ban on the route has affected the movement of people and goods. Considering the plight of the people in Wayanad, the state has decided to approach the Centre again to explore the feasibility of constructing an elevated highway, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elevated highway Bandipur
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp