Home States Kerala

Ownership proof a hurdle for 150 Maradu families

During the assessment, it was also found that the flat owners did not change the ownership from the builders, even after the registration process.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flats

People taking photographs of Holy Faith H20 flat at Maradu | A sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost all flat owners have vacated the four apartment complexes slated for demolition at Maradu, but around 150 of them face an uncertainty over getting the compensation amount of Rs 25 lakh ordered by the Supreme Court. The reason: They don’t have valid documents to prove their ownership.

Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is supervising the demolition process, said 150 flat owners out of 326 do not have the valid documents to prove their ownership and may not get the Rs 25 lakh initial compensation from the state government.

Now, it’s up to the Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed by the apex court to take a decision in their case.

During the assessment, it was also found that the flat owners did not change the ownership from the builders, even after the registration process. As per the revenue records, the ownership still remains with the builders in many cases. Most of them, however, possess title deeds and other documents, said a source.

“We have already brought the issue before the Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee appointed by the SC to decide the actual amount of compensation. It is up to the committee to decide whether they are eligible for the compensation or not,” said Singh.

“We are in the process of collecting the title deeds and it will be completed in a couple of days. We will get a final list of flat owners who are eligible for compensation after that,” said Singh.

Sale deed plays a crucial role in deciding the compensation, said a source in the Revenue Department. “The sale deed document is a valid proof of ownership of the immovable property with all relevant information about the buyer. It is drafted on a non-judicial stamp paper of value as set by the state government in which the property transaction is taking place. However, the flat owners have reduced the amount in sale deeds to get a concession on stamp duty. Most of them registered the flat by reducing the actual cost of purchase. This will also prove a headache for the flat owners when it comes to getting the compensation,” said the source.

Dist admin to take over flats by October 11

“At present, no one is staying inside the flats. We have given them time to shift their belongings. Within a few days, the logistics part will be over. The power and water supply to the flats will be disconnected after the completion of the shifting procedure. Most probably, the district administration will take over the flats on October 11,” said Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp