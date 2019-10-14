Home States Kerala

Paramekkavu Rajendran, the tusker with maximum Thrissur Pooram participation, dies

Popular for his calm and friendly nature, Rajendran was always a favourite among the festival crowd and the Elephant-lovers' groups, died of age-related ailments. 

Paramekkavu Rajendran. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Paramekkavu Rajendran, the tusker with the record of participating in the most number of Thrissur Pooram of more than 50 years, died here on Monday.

According to the elephant lovers, Rajendran, fondly called 'Rajumon' was believed to have resemblance with another popular elephant Guruvayur Kesavan, especially the big broad ears. Even though it is believed that 16 nails were not a good sign for a perfect elephant beauty, Rajendran is found to have broken all such stereotypes as he held his head high when the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy was carried.

The elephant came to Paramekkavu temple when its former priest Venad Parameswaran Namboothiri collected  Rs.4000 from the devotees and offered Rajendran to Paramekkavu Bhagavathy in 1955. 

Unlike other elephants in those days which are brought to Kerala from other states, Rajendran belonged to the Nilambur forests and a typical Keralite as far as its features are concerned. 

Rajendran also becomes a unique jumbo for his experience of participating in Asian Games (Asiad) in 1982. Rajendran was offered to the temple at the age of 12 years and became a part of Thrissur Pooram since 1967. The jumbo also carried the idol of various deities in and around Thrissur district during the annual festivals, especially Arattupuzha-Peruvanam Pooram. 

