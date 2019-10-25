Vattiyoorkavu no one’s Vatican, says Vellappally

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said the byelection results are a recognition for the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

“It is also an answer to those who had claimed that Vattiyoorkavu is their Vatican,” he said, referring to the NSS and its general secretary G Sukumaran Nair who announced the society’s ‘right distance’ policy favouring the UDF in the byelections. Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara on Thursday, he said the results are a backlash given by people to those who claimed that Konni and Vattiyoorkavu were their seats. Vellappally also lashed out at the Congress, saying the party landed in this dire state because it fell in the NSS’ trap and became its prisoner.