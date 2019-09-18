Dr Kalam Smriti Award presented to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was conferred the Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence Award 2019 in Dhaka on Monday. The award is instituted in memory of former President A P J Abdul Kalam. The citation lauded Hasina for her vision of ‘a peaceful and prosperous South Asia, free of tension, conflicts and terrorism’.

It acknowledged her contribution in fostering cooperation between India and Bangladesh. TP Sreenivasan, former ambassador and the chief advisor of the Dr Kalam Smriti International Advisory Council, handed over the award to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The award is given every year to honour statesmen or leaders who have shown excellence in their respective fields to achieve the best for their countries.

Dr Kalam Smriti International managing trustee Shaiju David Alfi, chairperson Deena S Alfi, Diya Chris David, Sasidharan, Gilson and foreign minister of Bangladesh, Deputy High Commissioner and ambassadors of various countries were present on the occasion.