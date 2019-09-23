KSEB transgrid project: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must respond to his 10 questions regarding the contract executed with big companies in the transgrid project of KSEB with KIIFB assistance.

He said that huge corruption has taken place in the deal. Chennithala clarified that there is huge corruption in the KIIFB-supported Kottayam-Kolathunadu transgrid project contract. There was a hike of 50 to 68 per cent from the tender amount and added that major malpractice took place in this deal.

The senior Congress leader said the KSEB had given vague and suspicious answers and untrue clarifications to his allegations. He said the response from KSEB gives a clear impression that only a handful of officials are in the know of the project and that his allegations were all true.

KIIFB functioning is transparent: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that KIIFB’s functioning was transparent and that he was ready to give any information about it to the Opposition leader. The Minister said the KIIFB CEO and himself would clear the doubts of Ramesh Chennithala. The Minister’s response came after Chennithala raised corruption allegations in KIIFB-funded projects in KSEB.