Inspection of 40 PWD roads unearths major irregularities

Published: 25th September 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vigilance director Anil Kanth during the inspection of a road in Thiruvananthapuram | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) unearthed major irregularities in road construction during a state-wide inspection of PWD roads on Tuesday.  

Inspections were carried out after several complaints were registered with the anti-graft body regarding the poor quality of materials used for construction and the unholy nexus between contractors and PWD staff hampering effective maintenance of the public thoroughfares.

Named operation ‘Saral Rastha’, inspections were held along 40 major roads across the state. The roads that were in a bad condition were spotted by the Vigilance team and then samples were taken from those places. After collecting files pertaining to these constructions from the PWD offices concerned, samples were sent to various laboratories for detailed examination.

It was found that many of the roads were constructed flouting the directives laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Indian Road Congress. Vigilance sources said prima facie they have found out that flouting of existing rules while constructing roads was one of the main reasons for the roads being damaged in a short span of time.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, inspections were held in the presence of Vigilance director Anil Kanth and other senior officials. In Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam road, bitumen was not adequately used. Similar issue was noted at Muttada along Ambalamukku-Paruthippara Road, where maintenance work was done six months ago.

In Cheeyambam-Mullankolli Road in Wayanad, the contractor failed to repair the stretch although the warranty extended till November. In Koodothumal-Nadavayal-Veliyambam Road, no repair was carried out.

In Pathanamthitta district, KP Road-Kayamkulam-Pathanapuram Road, which was constructed by spending `12 crore, caved in within four months due to faulty construction.Kanth said the detailed report on irregularities found in the inspection will be given to the state government for further action.

