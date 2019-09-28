Home States Kerala

Fear made ‘woman on scooter’ stand still before bus

While social media users have panned the bus driver for violating the lane rule, Surya said it was his presence of mind that saved her.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Surya Maneesh. (Photo | special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She has been hailed on social media for her bravery and determination in facing a KSRTC bus driver who crossed the vehicle into the wrong lane of the road near the entrance of the KSRTC bus depot at Perumbavoor here.

However, it was neither determination nor bravery that made Surya Maneesh – the ‘little woman on the red scooter’ seen in the now-viral video shot by a passer-by – stop her two-wheeler in front of the KSRTC bus while the driver moved the vehicle into the correct lane.

It was fear.
“The video on social media shows just the end of the entire incident. I was not challenging the bus driver. Actually, I froze,” said Surya. Recounting the incident, Surya said, “A school bus was parked on the narrow road and I couldn’t find enough room to go around it. So, I stopped behind it. However, since children were alighting from the bus and a lot of vehicles were parked along the roadside, I found myself in the middle of the road,” she said.

“After some time, the school bus left and I moved forward. That was when the KSRTC bus swerved into my lane after overtaking a private bus. The speed at which it was approaching me made me freeze,” she said. What she remembers is the change in the KSRTC bus driver’s expressions – first surprise, then horror and finally, amusement.

While social media users have panned the bus driver for violating the lane rule, Surya said it was his presence of mind that saved her. “The driver’s presence of mind saved me. He nonchalantly swerved to the right and went his way. Once the fear subsided, I could hear the bus passengers cheering for the driver,” she said. “I have been commuting through the road for the past seven years. This is the first time I faced such a situation,” said Surya.

Driver’s version
Surya’s version of the incident nearly matches that of the driver. “The incident took place on Wednesday just before I entered the Perumbavoor KSRTC bus depot,” said the driver, who did not want to be named. “Children were alighting from a school bus. So, I took the empty right lane. That was when I saw the woman stop her scooter at some distance. She kept looking at me. I also saw her friends shooting the incident,” said the driver.

He said Surya was not as close to the bus as it appears in the video.  “I think her friends may have done it for the fame,” said the driver, adding, “Nothing happened though. When I saw she was not moving. I turned to the left lane and entered the depot.”

Traffic woes
Surya said the narrow road and the pay-and-park facility functioning near the KSRTC bus stand, along with the autorickshaw stand there, are adding to the traffic woes of commuters. “Such situations can be avoided only if the road is widened and authorities ensure everyone follows traffic rules,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp