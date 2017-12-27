BHUBANESWAR: Malkangiri Police Wednesday arrested 12 militia members of CPI (Maoist) during a combing operation from different parts of the district.

The district police intensified combing after the Maoists killed several tribal villagers branding them as police informer while setting many vehicles on fire.

Superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said, seven of the militia were arrested from Kalimela police limits, three from Mahupadar area under Mathili police limits and two from Nakamamudi area under Chitrakonda police limits.

Refusing to disclose the identity of the arrested ahead of the TI parade as it may influence the ongoing investigation, Meena said they will be produced in the court later on Wednesday.

"We will take all the arrested persons on remand for further investigation once the court grants our request," Meena said.