BERHAMPUR: Classes for Post-Graduate (PG) courses of Khallikote Cluster University will be conducted in Khallikote Autonomous College till construction of the new campus of the university is completed. Earlier this month, the Higher Education department had issued a notification that admission and classes of PG courses will be conducted in the autonomous college. Protesting this, several organisations had staged demonstrations.



However, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Manmath Padhy, said the arrangement is temporary till the new campus comes up. The construction of the new campus is underway at Kanishi on the outskirts of Berhampur near Palur Hill over 20 acres of land. The existing campus of the autonomous college does not have sufficient land to conduct classes and other activities. The college has 18 undergraduate and 12 new PG departments with student strength of around 4,500.



Man killed by father-in-law

A man was killed by his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Mala village under Phiringia police limits on Saturday. The deceased is Umesh Digal, who was staying in his father-in-law’s house for the last few days. A hitch took place between Umesh and his father-in-law Kalidas Digal following which, the latter attacked him. Kalidas’ son Kubera also reached the spot and attacked Umesh, who died at MKCG MCH.



Lightning claims 2 lives

Two persons died after being struck by lightning at two separate places in Ganjam on Saturday. The deceased are Rabi Sahu (32) of Sanagopalpur under Ganjam block and Bulu Barik (30) of Jagannathprasad block.