BHUBANESWAR: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty surface wind is likely to occur in some areas of the State in the next 24 hours following a low pressure over Northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal that developed on Sunday.

A bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday. The system is likely to be more marked during next 12 hours.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over interior Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places over coastal Odisha districts during the next 24 hours. Rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in Odisha under the impact of the depression.

According to IMD, gusty surface wind from Southeasterly direction in North Odisha and Northwesterly direction in South Odisha with speed reaching 35 to 45 kilometre per hour gusting to 55 kilometre per hour is likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

Sea condition would be moderate to rough along and off Odisha coast and fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.

Puri will have overcast sky. The IMD said, rain or thundershower is likely to occur and there is possibility of heavy rain in the pilgrim town.