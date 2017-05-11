Home States Odisha

Researchers validate India’s first dichromatic snake species

A century-old confusion on existence of a snake which is sexually dichromatic __  colours of male and female are different __ have been resolved by a group of biologists who have also validated it as

Published: 11th May 2017 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2017 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The reptile has been renamed as Variable Coloured Vine Snake. The females are brown while the males are an attractive green

By Siba Mohanty
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A century-old confusion on existence of a snake which is sexually dichromatic __  colours of male and female are different __ have been resolved by a group of biologists who have also validated it as a different species for the first time.

The reptile has been renamed as Variable Coloured Vine Snake, the species name being Ahaetulla anomala. This is also for the first time that sexually dichromatism among snakes has been discovered in Indian subcontinent, which is considered a significant feat.

The snake’s presence is limited to Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bangladesh. For more than 100 years, its separate colour scheme used to get the females clubbed with Brown Vine Snake and the males with Common Vine Snake. The females of the Variable Coloured Vine Snake are brown while the males are an attractive green.

The team of biologists, comprising Pratyush Mohapatra, Prof S K Dutta, Abhijit Das, Niladri Kar, BHCK Murthy and V Deepak conducted molecular and morphological study of the snake to separate it from the Common Vine Snakes. The snake was first spotted near North Orissa University campus in Baripada by Mohapatra and Dutta in 2007, who initiated the study to find out more about the species. “We encountered both green and brown morphs of this subspecies in the repository of ZSI, Kolkata collected from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, some of which were catalogued as Ahaetulla pulverulenta,” revealed a peer reviewed paper by the six biologists in Zootaxa, an international journal of repute on taxonomy.

The snake was first described by Thomas Nelson Annandale, the first Director General of Zoological Society of India, in 1906. “Apart from several individuals of the species, we also studied the original specimen by Annadale before delving into the molecular and morphology analysis.

We found out that the colour difference between the male and female was the major reason for which this species was confused as a different species,” said Mohapatra, who is a scientist with ZSI at its Central Zone Regional Centre at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

During the research study that lasted for a decade, the team found that Brown Vine Snake, with which this species was mixed up, is seen in Western Ghats and Sri Lanka while two scientists in 2010 had found the species in Bangladesh.  This led to confusion as to how the snake was seen at all these places and the team went into deeper DNA analysis which validated that the Variable Coloured Vine Snake is a valid species and its dichromatic nature came to fore, said Prof Dutta, a pioneer herpetologist and co-author of the paper.

 “Sexual dichromatism is rare among snakes and until now documented in some groups such as vipers, Comoran snake and Malagasy leaf-nosed snakes Langaha madagascariensis. Ahaetulla anomala is therefore the first reported sexually dichromatic snake from the Indian subcontinent,” the research paper said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp