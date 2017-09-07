BHUBANESWAR: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed progress on Mission 120+, his master plan to wrest power from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the 2019 Assembly elections. Mission 120+ is Amit’s Shah’s strategy to bag more than 120 seats in the Odisha Assembly of 147 seats. The BJP has only 10 now.Back in Bhubaneswar for a three-day tour after a gap of two months, Shah keeping a punishing schedule for him held two separate meetings with national office-bearers and executive committee members, national morcha office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, state-level functionaries, former MPs and MLAs, district BJP presidents and district pravaris soon after his arrival.

After taking stock of the ground reports on ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazbhoot’ programme from 36 organisational districts, Shah made it clear to party leaders that there is no time for rest. He asked them to go to booths, associate with voters to find out their problems and try to resolve them.

Shah advised the party leaders to highlight the pro-poor programmes of the Centre and how the State has benefited during the last three years of its governance. Of the several pro-poor initiatives of Modi Government like the Jan Dhan Yojana, Deen Dayal Gram Jyoti Yojana, Ujjwala Yojan, Crop Insurance Scheme, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Mudra Yojana, Start up India and Stand up India, the free LPG distribution to BPL families has been a game changer for the party.

“The public contact programme should be taken on a mission mode and efforts should be made to win over the people who are not satisfied with performance of the BJD Government,” Shah is stated to have advised the party leaders.

Towards Mission 120+, the party has already enrolled about 4,000 active volunteers to work full time on election-related work. Each full-timer is being assigned nine booths in a constituency and tasked with creating a winnable environment for the party.Earlier, Shah was given a rousing reception when he touched down at Bhubaneswar airport on Wednesday morning and was taken to the State Guest House in a motorcycle rally.