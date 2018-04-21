BHUBANESWAR: Power generation from hydro projects on Mahanadi has improved and fish production has gone up despite construction of dams and barrages by Chhattisgarh Government on the upper catchment of the river. The State Government admitted this in written replies to separate questions from Dilip Ray (BJP) in the Assembly on Friday.

Minister of State for Energy Sushant Singh said Odisha has hydro power projects at Burla and Chiplima on Mahanadi river, at Balimela on Sileru river, at Rengali on Bramhani river, at Bareniput on Kolab river, at Mukhiguda on Indravati river and Ankadeli on Machhkund river. The Minister, however, said the affect on power generation due to construction of barrages and dams on the upper catchment of the rivers is yet to be assessed by the Government.

However, from the statistics provided in the reply it has come to light that power generation from Hirakud dam project in 2013-14 was 7020.1 lakh units and decreased to 4570.9 lakh units in 2015-16. But, power generation from Hirakud dam increased to 5358.8 lakh units in 2016-17 and 6142.9 lakh units in 2017-18.

Power generation from Chiplima hydro project also showed similar trend. Generation declined from 3122.3 lakh units in 2013-14 to 2167.5 lakh units in 2015-16 but increased to 2192.3 lakh units in 2017-18.

The Minister said power generation from seven hydro projects had declined from 72046.7 lakh units in 2013-14 to 45420.5 lakh units in 2015-16. But subsequently, it increased to 47742.1 lakh units in 2016-17 and 57308.9 lakh units in 2017-18. Power generation has increased in all the project except on Machhkund river, he said.

Contrary to the claims at the official and non-official levels about decrease in fish production due to construction of dams and barrages on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh, statistics given in a written reply by Fisheries Minister Pradip Maharathi to a separate question by Ray prove otherwise. Fish production in the State increased from 11,108 tonne in 2010-11 to 27,594 tonne in 2016-17.The State Government had said in the Assembly that Chhattisgarh Government has already constructed 2268 dams and barrages in the upper catchment of Mahanadi river while 443 more projects are under implementation.