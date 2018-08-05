Home States Odisha

7 clusters under MSME get State panel nod

The rice mill cluster at Balasore has 21 micro/small enterprises as members and is being set up with a view to produce rice bran oil.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State-level Project Steering Committee (SLPSC) on Saturday approved three cluster development programmes for recommendation to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for approval.

Chairing a meeting of the committee, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, LN Gupta approved a dry fish cluster at Paradip, rice mill cluster at Balasore and coir cluster at Teispur, Puri. The three proposals will be submitted to the office of Development Commissioner in the Ministry of MSME for approval.
The proposed dry fish cluster at Paradip comprises 424 micro enterprises with a special purpose vehicle (SPV) having 24 members. The total project cost has been estimated at Rs 9.55 crore, of which the Centre’s contribution will be Rs 6.5 crore.

Similarly, the coir cluster proposed at Teispur will have 49 micro and 6 small enterprises. On completion, the cluster will have raw material and product processing centre, coir pith value addition centre and quality testing lab, which will boost the coir-based industry. The total project cost of the cluster is Rs 12.25 crore, of which Rs 9.31 crore is proposed to be met by MSME Ministry.

The rice mill cluster at Balasore has 21 micro/small enterprises as members and is being set up with a view to produce rice bran oil. The total project cost of the cluster is Rs 14.98 crore, of which Rs 10.49 crore is proposed to be the contribution from the Centre.

The committee advised the Director, Industries to prepare detailed projects reports (DPRs) and the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to expedite allotment of suitable land to the proposed engineering cluster at Angul, fly-ash cluster at Angul and automobile cluster at Bhubaneswar and rasagola cluster at Pahal.

Besides, the SLPSC approved the proposals of IDCO for upgradation of the existing industrial estates at Anargadia in Balasore district at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, Paradip at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Jagatpur Industrial Estate at a cost of Rs 10 crore and Chandaka Industrial Estate at a cost of Rs 10 crore for recommendation to the MSME Development Commissioner.

