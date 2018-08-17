Hindalco fined for pollution

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A principal bench of National Green Tribunal, New Delhi on Thursday imposed a penalty of `50 lakh on Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL), Hirakud as environmental compensation for emission of toxic fluoride gas, causing damage to the environment.

The penalty needs to be deposited with the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) which will spend it on development of the affected peripheral villages in collaboration with the district administration. The NGT imposed the penalty after hearing the petition filed by Biswarnajan Paramguru seeking permanent solution to check frequent emission of fluoride gas from HIL, Hirakud on November 2014.

“The authorities of HIL said they had complied with all the suggestions of Odisha State Pollution Control Board. However, the NGT has issued directions to the Central Pollution Control Board to visit the spot and verify whether the suggestions have been complied with. The NGT has also asked the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a report in this regard within one month,” said Biswaranjan.

He said there have been reports of crop damage over hundreds of acres in the periphery villages of HIL in the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.