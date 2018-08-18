Home States Odisha

Sushant changes camera tactics for Nimki

Odia filmmaker Sushant Mani reveals that he has adopted a new style of shooting the scenes for this film. Infact, he has used a handy camera for the same.

Nimki features Varsha Priyadarshini in the lead role.

By Sowmika Das
Express News Service

“I think it is for the first time that this camera has been used by any filmmaker in Odisha. This has helped me in shooting from the hidden angles,” he reveals.

The filmmaker feels lucky enough to have captured some exceptional shots for the film. “I haven’t tried for these shots. But, I have accidentally shot some of the most exciting shots using this camera. I don’t think any Odia film has such exceptional shots,” he claims.

Sushant also mentions that it has been difficult to shoot some of the scenes in the crowded places of Bhubaneswar. According to the director, the last scene of the movie, which is also the climax, has some of the best shots of the protagonist.

The director, however, is not worried about the film’s success at the box-office. “If you only think of the business, you will not make a great film. While shooting, I just had one thing in mind that this film should be regarded as an exceptional attempt,” he says.

