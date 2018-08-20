Cuttack’s first dengue death reported in Tangi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first dengue death case of the current season in Cuttack district has been reported from the worst-affected Tangi with a 33-year-old woman succumbing to the mosquito-borne disease at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratima Swain of Tantira in Harianta gram panchayat under Tangi-Choudwar block.

After being diagnosed with dengue at a private hospital, Pratima was admitted to the dengue ward of SCBMCH in a critical condition on Saturday at about 2 pm. Later, she was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her condition worsened. She succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease on Sunday at about 6 pm. This is the third dengue death case of the current season at the premier Government-run hospital of the State.

Earlier, 32-year-old Trailokya Barik of Dimiria under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar died of the disease while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH on June 24. Another Prasant Moharana of Rupadeipur under Balanga police limits in Puri succumbed to dengue on July 9.

At present, total 86 dengue patients are undergoing treatment and six of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated. Similarly, 59 samples were sent to laboratory on Sunday out of which 20 have been tested positive to dengue. The 20 positive cases include nine from Cuttack, three from Jagatsinghpur, two from Balasore and each one from Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Bihar.

The nine positive cases reported from Cuttack include three from Tangi and one each from Jobra, Gandarpur, Rasikanagar, Gopalpur, Salagan and Athagarh.