Home States Odisha

Cuttack’s first dengue death reported in Tangi

The first dengue death case of the current season in Cuttack district has been reported from the worst-affected Tangi with a 33-year-old woman succumbing to the mosquito-borne disease at SCB Medical C

Published: 20th August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first dengue death case of the current season in Cuttack district has been reported from the worst-affected Tangi with a 33-year-old woman succumbing to the mosquito-borne disease at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratima Swain of Tantira in Harianta gram panchayat under Tangi-Choudwar block.

After being diagnosed with dengue at a private hospital, Pratima was admitted to the dengue ward of SCBMCH in a critical condition on Saturday at about 2 pm. Later, she was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her condition worsened. She succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease on Sunday at about 6 pm. This is the third dengue death case of the current season at the premier Government-run hospital of the State.

Earlier, 32-year-old Trailokya Barik of Dimiria under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar died of the disease while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH on June 24. Another Prasant Moharana of Rupadeipur under Balanga police limits in Puri succumbed to dengue on July 9.

At present, total 86 dengue patients are undergoing treatment and six of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated. Similarly, 59 samples were sent to laboratory on Sunday out of which 20 have been tested positive to dengue. The 20 positive cases include nine from Cuttack, three from Jagatsinghpur, two from Balasore and each one from Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Bihar.

The nine positive cases reported from Cuttack include three from Tangi and one each from Jobra, Gandarpur, Rasikanagar, Gopalpur, Salagan and Athagarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dengue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony