Goods train hits truck

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A wagon of a goods train derailed after it collided with a Hyva truck stuck on an unmanned level crossing at Rajpur in the district on Friday night.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 10.45 pm when the Hyva broke down and got stuck on the railway crossing. Moments later, a speeding train rammed into the truck following which the wagon overturned.

The collision was so intense that the truck was completely destroyed. However, no casualties have been reported.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the level crossing for several hours as irate people sat on a dharna on the railway track demanding posting of a night watchman near the level crossing. Police officials and senior railway officials pacified the public following which the dharna was lifted.