Doctor MP treats dengue patients

JAGATSINGHPUR: With a large number of people suffering from dengue, local MP Kulamani Samal, who is a doctor by profession, on Sunday visited Kanaguli village under Kunjkothi panchayat to treat the affected people.As per reports, more than 53 dengue positive cases have been reported from the village. Though awareness drive has been launched in the village to make people aware of maintaining a clean environment, a few women have sought the help of local sorcerers to cure their family members and relatives of the mosquito-borne disease. Some panic-stricken villagers even sought divine intervention to ward off dengue.

Concerned over the situation, Samal along with his party workers visited the village and examined dengue patients. He also interacted with family members of the patients and advised them to maintain cleanliness.

Samal said, “My primary duty is to provide healthcare services to people as a doctor. Though I am a political leader, I have not quit my profession. I have also sought the intervention of Health Minister Pratap Jena to check dengue in the village.”

Praising the efforts of Samal, local BJD leader Sudhakar Mantry said even as the Health department has intensified measures, including fogging, to prvent the spread of the disease, the situation has not improved. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ashok Kumar Patnaik said at least 14 teams have been engaged in dengue-affected Kanaguli village to create awareness among locals and conduct health check up programme. So far, 55 dengue positive cases have been reported from the village, he added.