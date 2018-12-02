RTI activist alleges death threat

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Right to Information (RTI) activist on Saturday claimed that he has been receiving death threats from the husband of a Sarpanch, who is allegedly a supporter of the ruling party. Dhiren Kumar Bal, who has been working to expose irregularities in various Government development works being carried out in rural areas, has lodged a complaint with Binjharpur police seeking security claiming his life is in danger.

Bal, in his complaint, said he had filed an RTI application with Binjharpur block seeking information on Government development works being carried out in Chandramun gram panchayat on November 27.

He said Chandramun panchayat Sarpanch’s husband Ramesh Chandra Das threatened to kill him unless he withdraws the RTI application. “Ramesh stopped me on road while I was returning home from the nearby market on Friday. He abused me and asked why did I file the RTI application seeking information on various development works in the panchayat. He threatened to kill me if I did not withdraw the RTI application,” said the RTI activist in his complaint.