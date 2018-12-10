Home States Odisha

Drive to sensitise Odisha fishermen on Ridley turtles

The drive will encourage fishermen to adopt measures for ensuring the safety of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:28 AM

An endangered Olive Ridley turtle digs in to the sand to prepare to lay eggs on Rushikulya beach in Podampetta, in Ganjam district of Odisha. (Biswanath Swain | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Forest department has initiated a drive to sensitise fishermen to adopt measures for ensuring the safety of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

The turtles have started arriving at Ganjam coast in large numbers for mass nesting. The drive is necessary as most deaths of Olive Ridley turtles are caused by fishing trawlers, said experts. As per records, while 153 Olive Ridley turtles were found dead on Ganjam coast in 2016-17, around 175 dead turtles were found along the 40-km long coast in 2015-16.

Every year, the State Government imposes a ban on fishing activities along the 170-km coast during mass nesting of the turtles. The Olive Ridley turtles start arriving for mass nesting near Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district from the third week of October to the first week of November. During the period, mechanised trawlers used for fishing are banned in the ‘No-Fishing Zone’ stretching up to 20 km from the coast. “Stringent action is taken against trawlers found violating the ban,” said DFO, Berhampur Asish Kumar Behera. He said no violations have been detected so far this year.

Forest officials along with their fisheries counterpart are conducting patrolling to crack down on illegal fishing activities in the area. While the Forest department has two-speed boats, two trawlers have been hired for the purpose. The department has sought the cooperation of wildlife activists, local NGOs, industries and Gopalpur Port authorities to extend assistance for protecting the endangered species.

Meanwhile, K Alleya of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union urged authorities concerned to compensate fishermen for their loss of livelihood owing to ban on fishing activities. Lakhs of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles visit Gokharkuda-Purunabandh area near Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district every year for mass nesting.

Over 3.70 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs near Rushikulya river mouth during mass nesting from February 14 to 22 last year.  Gahirmatha beach, Rushikulya, Devi river mouth and Bahuda river mouth of Odisha are famous as the world’s largest Olive Ridley rookery.

