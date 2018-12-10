Science centres to come up in seven more districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has approved proposals for setting up District Science Centres (DSCs) in seven more districts. The districts are Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Puri, Jagatsingpur, Bhadrak and Sundargarh. A few months back, the Science and Technology department had given its nod for establishment of science centres in Ganjam, Keonjhar and Koraput districts.

The department has approved the proposals of these districts under ‘District Science Centre Scheme’ and in the first phase, the centres will come up in 10 districts. According to officials, the proposed centres will house a science gallery, exhibit development laboratory, a science park and a conference hall for teachers’ training programme, science quiz and seminar along with few other required facilities. Each centre will be set up over five to 10 acres of land at a cost of Rs six crore, sources said.

As per the decision, construction work will be taken up by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited, Bridge and Roof Corporation (India) Limited, National Building Construction Limited, Central Public Works Department, Bhubaneswar and IDCO.

At present, Odisha has a Regional Science Centre under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in the Capital which houses motion galleries, 3D film theatre, science park, prehistoric life park with light and sound system.

Officials said the objective of the DSCs is to popularise science and technology among people, especially students. The proposed science centres will organise out-of-school education activities to foster scientific temper and creativity among students. The State Government will provide initial funding for the required infrastructure of these centres while the district development authorities will be responsible for their maintenance.