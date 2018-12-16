TB survivors take out rallies in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tuberculosis survivors and champions of Kalinga Survivors Network along with other stakeholders organised first-of-its-kind simultaneous rallies to raise awareness on TB in six districts on Saturday.

The rallies were taken out in Angul, Balasore, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Malkangiri districts to sensitise people on the stigma associated with the disease and availability of free TB diagnosis and treatment through the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP).

The network has been formed in continuation to a capacity building workshop and mentorship programme organised by the Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH) with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).TB champion Bibek Ranjan Padhi led the rally in Jajpur in which 200 students and teachers participated.