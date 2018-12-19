Home States Odisha

Acid attack on Odia worker in AP kiln

Fingers of another labourer chopped off in Vizianagaram district.

By Express News Service

HEMGIR (SUNDARGARH): Inhuman torture of migrants from the State continues unabated at brick kilns of Andhra Pradesh. In the latest incident, a labourer from Sundargarh district faced acid attack while fingers of another were chopped off allegedly by a brick kiln owner in Vizianagaram district of the neighbouring State.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when five of them managed to escape and reach their villages. The labourers also informed that seven others were still trapped in the kiln.District Labour Officer, Rourkela, Pranab Patro said 10 labourers of Burta village in Kanika panchayat, about 160 km from Rourkela, and two from Bhatli of Bargarh district, had gone to work at a brick kiln in Vizianagaram.

The labourers were  allegedly not paid their remuneration. When they asked for their dues, the employer poured acid on Jaidev Chandania of Burta village, said Patro. Chandania is among the five who managed to flee and reach home. The labourers also informed that the kiln owner had chopped off the fingers of another worker of Bargarh to terrorise others, Patro said, adding that the worker is still in Andhra Pradesh.
The district administration and Labour department are making arrangements to provide treatment to Chandania on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Labour Officer of Sundargarh R K Pradhan, two labour inspectors and local police visited Burta on the day and recorded their statements.Attempts are being made to rescue the seven labourers trapped in Andhra Pradesh. Appropriate action against the guilty with the help of AP police will also be initiated, the labour official said.

Hemgir IIC Shradhanjali Subuddhi said the acid attack victim could not recollect the date of attack but informed that the incident took place about 10 to 15 days back.

