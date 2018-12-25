Home States Odisha

Oil hub of Eastern India, PM Modi’s dream for Odisha  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unveiled a slew of projects worth over `14,500 crore in the State on Monday, said his Government is fully committed to Odisha’s overall development.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik releasing commemorative stamp and coin to mark 200 years of 1817 Paika Rebellion at Arugul on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

 ANGUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unveiled a slew of projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in the State on Monday, said his Government is fully committed to Odisha’s overall development.“Many steps have been undertaken for the development of Odisha and I assure you that the work will continue in future,” Modi said as he inaugurated the new and sprawling campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar at Arugul built at a cost of Rs1,260 crore over a whooping 936 acre of land on the outskirts of the Capital.

“This IIT will not only produce high-quality engineers and entrepreneurs for the nation and the world but will also pave way for Odisha’s progress,” he said adding, the institute will be a centre of dreams for Odisha’s youth and create employment opportunity for many.

Unveiling the projects, the PM said the commitment of his Government to Odisha’s development has come a step closer. “For the first time in the history of our country, Odisha and ‘Purvi Bharat (Eastern India) have received such focus on development. Projects envisaged by the Centre in the field of infrastructure and development in Odisha in the last four years will see Eastern India emerge as the gateway to East Asia and South Asia,” he said.

Modi said the proposed Rs 1,600-crore Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur will take forward the Centre’s vision of a ‘New India’ while setting up of 1,150 health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme within next two years will bring revolutionary change in healthcare facility. 

After laying foundation stones for road and highway projects worth over `4,500 crore, the PM said a strong road network is being developed to interlink Odisha’s cities and villages while the Centre has also decided to expand the National Highway length within the State to 10,000 km in the future. He said Odisha is taking giant leaps in the oil and gas sector. “The 1,200 km long Paradip-Hyderabad gas pipeline will give a new identity to Odisha. After completion of this `4000 crore project, Odisha will become a petroleum hub of Eastern India,” he said.

The PM released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 200 years of 1817 Paika Rebellion against the British East India Company, claimed to be the first freedom movement for the independence in India. 
He also declared establishment of a Chair on Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar at Utkal University and inaugurated a museum at Lalitgiri through video-conferencing. “To ensure Odisha becomes the engine of New India, we all have to move forward together,” Modi said before concluding his address with ‘Jai Jagannath.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Indian Institute of Technology Odisha Ayushman Bharat scheme Oil hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp