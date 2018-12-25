Oil hub of Eastern India, PM Modi’s dream for Odisha  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unveiled a slew of projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in the State on Monday, said his Government is fully committed to Odisha’s overall development.“Many steps have been undertaken for the development of Odisha and I assure you that the work will continue in future,” Modi said as he inaugurated the new and sprawling campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar at Arugul built at a cost of Rs1,260 crore over a whooping 936 acre of land on the outskirts of the Capital.

“This IIT will not only produce high-quality engineers and entrepreneurs for the nation and the world but will also pave way for Odisha’s progress,” he said adding, the institute will be a centre of dreams for Odisha’s youth and create employment opportunity for many.

Unveiling the projects, the PM said the commitment of his Government to Odisha’s development has come a step closer. “For the first time in the history of our country, Odisha and ‘Purvi Bharat (Eastern India) have received such focus on development. Projects envisaged by the Centre in the field of infrastructure and development in Odisha in the last four years will see Eastern India emerge as the gateway to East Asia and South Asia,” he said.

Modi said the proposed Rs 1,600-crore Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur will take forward the Centre’s vision of a ‘New India’ while setting up of 1,150 health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme within next two years will bring revolutionary change in healthcare facility.

After laying foundation stones for road and highway projects worth over `4,500 crore, the PM said a strong road network is being developed to interlink Odisha’s cities and villages while the Centre has also decided to expand the National Highway length within the State to 10,000 km in the future. He said Odisha is taking giant leaps in the oil and gas sector. “The 1,200 km long Paradip-Hyderabad gas pipeline will give a new identity to Odisha. After completion of this `4000 crore project, Odisha will become a petroleum hub of Eastern India,” he said.

The PM released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the 200 years of 1817 Paika Rebellion against the British East India Company, claimed to be the first freedom movement for the independence in India.

He also declared establishment of a Chair on Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar at Utkal University and inaugurated a museum at Lalitgiri through video-conferencing. “To ensure Odisha becomes the engine of New India, we all have to move forward together,” Modi said before concluding his address with ‘Jai Jagannath.’