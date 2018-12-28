Home States Odisha

16 Bengal fishermen held from Odisha's Gahirmatha sanctuary

The court rejected the fishermen's bail application and remanded them in jail custody.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal fishermen, Fishermen arrested
By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least 16 marine fishermen of West Bengal were arrested by Forest officials on charges of illegally fishing in seawater of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in the district on Wednesday night. Two fishing trawlers were seized from them.  

Informing this here, Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha Srirampada Arabinda Mishra said, “We have seized 15 quintals of fish from both the trawlers. All marine fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km from the coastline in the sanctuary covering 1,360 sq km in the sea from Hukitola to Dhamra.”

"They were arrested under sections-27 and 29 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. On Thursday, they were produced in JMFC court at Rajnagar. The court rejected their bail applications and remanded them in jail custody," he added.

“While 16 turtle protection camps, including three offshore at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands have been set up to protect turtles, forest guards have been deployed to check illegal fishing. Marine police stations at Kharinashi and Paradip along with Coast Guard are helping the forest officials prevent the illegal fishing, said the forest officer.

Last year, forest officials had arrested 481 fishermen and seized 65 fishing vessels on the charges of illegally fishing in the sanctuary. “This year, we have already arrested 398 fishermen and seized 52 vessels with the help of Coast Guard and Marine Police,” he said.

In 1997, The Government had clamped a ban on fishing in the Gahiramatha marine sanctuary to protect the marine turtles in winter when lakhs of turtles come to the coast for laying eggs. Gahiramatha beach is the largest rookery of the sea turtles in the world. The ban has been imposed on all types of fishing for seven months every year from November 1 to May 31 to save the endangered marine species.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Bengali fishermen arrested Odisha illegal fishing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp