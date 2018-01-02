BHUBANESWAR: In continuation with the State Government’s principles of team work, transparency and technology for bringing about transformation, the Government on Monday made all contents in the Website and social media accounts of the Information and Public Relations and ST/SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department free for public use. This includes photographs, videos and government publications.

As per the decisions taken by the two departments, the Websites and social media feeds such as Facebook and Twitter will be licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International. A press note issued by the Government said request for same has also been made to wikimedia.org in this regard.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had already shown the way in this regard by declaring his own social media accounts as well as CMO handles as copyright free in September, last year so that everyone including students, media and common people can use the contents freely. The decision by the two departments was taken on January 1, observed as Public Domain Day for providing free access to information to general public.