BERHAMPUR: A scuffle broke out between fishermen of Gokhorakuda and Arjipalli villages on Sunday over use of ring nets in the restricted area of Rushikulya estuary.

As per reports, in order to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, fishermen of over eight villages in Ganjam block including Gokhorakuda have formed Maa Gangadevi Marine fishermen Union and decided to restrict use of ring net while fishing within 20 km radius of Rushikulya estuary.

On Saturday, a group of fishermen of Gokhorakuda detained three boats of Arjipalli for using ring nets. Later, the boats were handed over to Forest and Fisheries officials. However, instead of taking action, the officials released the boats and nets after a warning.

The union members said the decision to restrict the use of ring net was taken as sea creatures including Olive Ridleys are getting trapped in it. However, defying the decision, some persons of Arjipally are fishing in the restricted area using the banned nets.

On Sunday, some fishermen of Arjipally were again found using ring nets in the restricted area. The union members brought the four boats with ring nets to Gokhorakuda. Meanwhile, some fishermen of Arjipalli reached Gokhorkuda and a clash ensued between the two groups of villagers.

On receiving information, Fisheries and Forest department officials reached the spot and pacified the warring fishermen. Later, the officials convened a meeting of leaders of the two groups of fishermen for an amicable settlement.