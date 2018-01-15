PARADIP: Despite measures to ensure safe breeding of sea turtles, the Olive Ridleys continue to fall victim to nets of fishing trawlers operating illegally along Paradip coast. Deaths of these endangered turtles along the coast and Jatadhari river mouth have caused concern among environmentalists and marine researchers.

As per reports, many Olive Ridleys are dying due to illegal fishing which is rampant at Devi river mouth and Paradip coast. Though trawlers and boats are prohibited within 20 km of the coastline, illegal fishing continues to flourish with the knowledge of Indian Cost Guard and Fishery officials, sources said.

Environmentalists alleged that carcasses of many Olive Ridley turtles are found on Paradip and Siali beaches everyday. Dogs and crows feeding on Olive Ridley carcasses is a common sight. Dead turtles are also washed ashore at Jatadhari river mouth and other areas of the coast. Locals said there are visible injuries on the forehead, lower jaw and neck of the carcasses which indicate that the turtles died after being caught in fishing nets.

Sarpanch of Padmapur panchyat in Erasama block Keshab Charan Patra said illegal fishing is the main cause of Olive Ridley deaths. Though an illegal fishing racket is active along Paradip coast, no action is being taken by the authorities concerned in this regard.

Last week, a local NGO, Nature Drive of India, buried nearly 10 carcasses of the turtles on Paradip beach but the number of deaths is increasing daily, Patra said.

On Saturday, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel seized a Balasore-based boat and detained nine persons for illegal fishing along Paradip coast. This ICG also seized several turtles from the boat which were caught in the fishing nets of the boat. The turtles were later released in the sea.

Locals have raised questions on the sincerity of the ICG, Forest and Fishery officials in protecting the turtles and ensuring their safe breeding. Though ICG has pressed into service a Dornier aircraft to keep a tab on illegal fishing in the marine sanctuary, it has been of little help. The patrol vessels engaged by Forest and Fishery departments have also failed to check illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast, they alleged.

Apart from the fishing trawlers, the Olive Ridleys are also threatened by the release of effluent by several industries into the sea. The hazardous chemical waste also puts other marine species like fish, prawns and crabs at risk.

Kujang Forester Pratap Mohanty said, “The department has sought a report to ascertain the cause of deaths of Olive Ridley turtles which are being washed ashore daily. Patrolling has been tightened to check illegal fishing along Paradip coast.”