BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday launched a State-wide protest against the State Government for its alleged failure to provide justice to the Kunduli gang-rape victim who committed suicide.

While condoling the death of the minor girl, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan blamed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the incident. Terming the suicide as a calculated murder, Oram said the State Government is responsible for the unfortunate incident.

In a separate statement, Pradhan said the State Government had shown utter insensitivity in the Kunduli incident and this will not be tolerated. Perhaps the girl lost her state of mind and preferred to take the extreme step for the manner in which the Government handled the case, he said. Protesting the incident, BJP activists marched to Naveen Nivas. However, police arrested the BJP leaders near Airport Square.