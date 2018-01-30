BHUBANESWAR:National president of BJP Amit Shah constituted a three-member committee to probe into the alleged gang rape case at Kunduli in Koraput district even as the State BJP on Monday sought the intervention of Odisha Human Rights Commission in the case.

The three-member committee comprising Lok Sabha members Jyoti Dhurve, Anju Bala and BJP national general secretary Saroj Pande will visit Kunduli and submit a report to Shah, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said.Shah ordered for a party probe into the matter after he was apprised of the incident by national BJP general secretary Arun Singh. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the party’s core committee here on Sunday which was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Singh and other senior BJP leaders.

Condemning the incident, Shah criticised the State Government for its failure to provide justice to the family of the minor girl. Accusing the ruling party of providing protection to those involved in the crime, he demanded action against the police officers who have failed in their duty.

A delegation comprising women leaders of the party on Monday petitioned OHRC demanding a compensation of `1 crore to the kin of the victim. The team also demanded dismissal of Additional Director General of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Mahendra Pratap and Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh destroying evidence and misleading the investigation. The BJP leaders said they do not have faith on the Crime Branch probe as the State Government is trying to cover up the case and not keen on unraveling the truth.“The family of the victim should be provided adequate compensation and local SP and HRPC ADG should be dismissed immediately,” said State BJP secretary Lekhashri Samantasinghar.