Pradhan counters Oppn charge with LPG subsidy raise

BHUBANESWAR:Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday criticised the opposition political parties for making a hue and cry over the hike in the LPG by stating that consumers of subsidised cylinders will benefit from the decision.

Stating that LPG price increased due to hike in its prices in international market, the Minister said for subsidised cylinders, the hike is only about two rupees while for non-subsidised cylinders, the price has gone up by about Rs 40 per cylinder. But the subsidy for LPG cylinders will increase from Rs 159.70 in May to Rs 204.95, he said and added that this will benefit the consumers. He, however, called upon the Odisha Government to propose in the GST council to bring LPG in the zero tax category.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJD took to the streets to oppose the hike in the price of LPG. BJD Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration at the Master Canteen square here to protest against LPG price hike. Criticising the Centre for raising the price of both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders, BJD Mahila Morcha president Pramila Mallik said women have been hit hard by the unexpected rise in the price of LPG.

After petrol and diesel, the Centre has targeted LPG, she said and added that the party will continue the protest till the prices are rolled back.Congress also demonstrated at the Master Canteen square on the issue. Party activists burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pradhan in protest.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister released a booklet containing the achievements of BJP Government at the Centre during the last 48 months. Pradhan said the booklet contains 48 matters in which the country and Odisha have benefited during the four-year rule of BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The achievements of the Centre will be taken to villages across the State from June 5 when the party will launch the Maha Sampark Abhijan, he said.

Stating that Odisha has benefited most during the rule of Prime Minister Modi, the Minister said during the first four years of BJP Government, Odisha received Rs 1,96,632.7 crore on the basis of the 14th Finance Commission recommendations compared to Rs 82,185.58 crore received during the last four years of UPA regime.

Pradhan said due to change in policy by the Centre, Odisha received Rs 40,057 crore from coal blocks and Rs 31,726 crore from auction of iron ore and other mines. Besides, the State has already received Rs 4300 crore under the district mineral fund (DMF). Development projects in 10 aspirational districts are being directly monitored by the Prime Minister, he said and added that allocation for Odisha in railway budget has been increased. There has been development in the national highway, air connectivity sectors and allocations have gone up under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), he said.