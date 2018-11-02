Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda airport to be named after Surendra Sai

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had requested the Centre on Tuesday to immediately bring out a notification naming Jharsuguda airport after Veer Surendra Sai.

Published: 02nd November 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to rename the Jharsuguda airport after eminent freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

Jharsuguda airport was formally dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram thanked the Prime Minister for the decision in a tweet. “I thank Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for giving approval on the renaming of newly built #JharsugudaAirports as Veer Surendra Sai Airport. It’s now named after well-known freedom fighter & Son of Soil,” the twitter post said.

During the inauguration of the airport, the Prime Minister had announced that the airport would be named after Veer Surendra Sai as a befitting tribute to the freedom fighter.

People from Jharsuguda cutting across political partylines had demanded renaming of the airport after Veer Surendra Sai. Delegations led by Congress MLA from Jharsuguda Naba Kishore Das and former Speaker Kishore Chandra Mohanty had met the Chief Minister separately to press for the demand.

Renaming of the Jharsuguda airport after Veer Surendra Sai will fulfill long standing demand of the Odisha Government, which reflects the sentiments of the local public of the area. It will also be a befitting tribute to the contribution of the revered personality associated with the State.

