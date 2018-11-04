US team inspects Paradip harbour

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A delegation from the US inspected the Paradip fishing harbour on Saturday to ascertain whether fishing vessels and other infrastructure meet the required norms.Sources said the inspection was meant to ascertain the condition of the vessels and other infrastructure as there have been concerns in the US over importing seafood, especially shrimps from Paradip.

The delegation, comprising a technical team of US National Marine Service led by Environment Officer, Department of State, Joseph Fette inspected the condition of fishing boats and turtle excluder device (TED) installed in the vessels, meant to prevent harm to the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles.The delegation also inspected cleanliness and sanitation at the harbour and expressed its satisfaction over the condition of fishing boats and measures taken for conservation of Olive Ridley Turtles. The members of the delegation also interacted with fishermen and fishery and forest department officials.

The delegation later verified the registration of the vessels, storage facilities and cleanliness on the boats and trawlers. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Fisheries department Vishal Gagan, Director of Fisheries SK Senapati, Joint Director PR Rout, DFO Rajnagar Bimal Kumar Acharya and Marine Fish Producers’ Association president Srikant Parida accompanied the delegation.