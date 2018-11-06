Home States Odisha

72 Kali Puja pandals in Cuttack this year

Just a fortnight after Durga Puja, the Millennium City is bracing up for Kali Puja, commencing  Tuesday. 

Published: 06th November 2018

Artisans giving finishing touches to idols at Sutahat pandal on Monday. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Just a fortnight after Durga Puja, the Millennium City is bracing up for Kali Puja, commencing  Tuesday. Although the celebrations are not as grand as Durga Puja, the revellers are no less enthusiastic. This year, as many as 72 puja committees have come up with idols of Goddess Kali.

While 24 committees have silver tableaux and ornaments, the budget for celebration varies from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Among the different idols of Goddess Kali worshipped in Cuttack, Bakhrabad Lok Mandala Puja Committee worships the ‘Chhinamasta’ form of the deity.

Here, the deity holds her own severed head in one hand and a scimitar in another. Streams of blood roll out of her neck. While one stream goes down to her mouth in the severed head, other two go down to the mouth of her two associates. Instead of stepping on the lying Shiva, the Goddess steps over an embracing man and woman on a lotus. Thousands throng this puja pandal during Kali Puja to witness its rituals. 

Bakhrabad puja committee also worships ‘Bharat Mata’ instead of Durga idol during Dussehra. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations. Nearly 35 platoons of police forces have been deployed at different places for the festival and special squads have also been formed to check untoward incidents during celebration of Diwali, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

Requisition has been made for deployment of as many as 50 platoons of police forces during the immersion ceremony scheduled to be observed on November 10, he informed. 

