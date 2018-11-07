Polluting chemical unit sealed in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE highly polluting Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd. at Balanda here was sealed by regional officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Tuesday evening following intervention of the Collector Surendra Kumar Meena. The plant produced coal tar, heavy and light creosote oil and nephthalene.

Although people of villages located in the vicinity of the chemical manufacturing plant had time and again protested pollution from the unit, no step was taken by the regional office of OSPCB in addressing the problem. Aggrieved villagers on October 26 held demonstration outside the regional office of OSPCB. Prior to that on October 10, the pollution control board officials from Bhubaneswar conducted an inspection of the plant and directed the regional officer to seal the unit by October 30.

However, the officer did not take the step till villagers of Balanda under Kalunga panchayat met the Collector on Tuesday. Sources said on October 30, the member secretary of OSPCB sent an email to the regional officer directing him to revoke the Consent to Operate, disconnect power supply and seal the plant.

Apparently, the effluent treatment plant of Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd was inadequate to handle discharge of chemical oxygen demand (COD), Phenolic Compound, Cyanide and Ammonical Nitrogen. There was no permanent provision for pumping contaminated water to the effluent treatment plant. The surface runoff (water from the source that flows over the land) was contaminated with Phenol, Cyanide and Ammonical Nitrogen and stored in an earthen pond. It was used for dust suppression and floor cleaning.

The member secretary also wrote to the regional officer about Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders to withdraw Consent to Operate and seal the plant. On November 3, the officer issued a closure notice to the plant but refrained from closing it. Contacted, the regional officer refused to comment.