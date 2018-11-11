NIT-Rourkela organic farming project begins

Home States Odisha

Oram added that efforts of NIT-R may go a long way to inspire farmers for adoption of organic farming.

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday launched the organic farming project of the National Institute of Technology – Rourkela (NIT-R) and inaugurated the two-day Innovation Carnival 2018 organised by the institute’s Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation (FTBI).
Expressing concern over excessive application of chemical fertilizers on crops, Oram said organic farming can overcome the situation. He said Sikkim is the first Organic State and Odisha too should promote ‘chemical-free farming’.

Oram added that efforts of NIT-R may go a long way to inspire farmers for adoption of organic farming. The Minister lauded the concept of the Innovation Carnival and said by giving opportunity to the innovators, NIT-R is bridging the gap between the rural and urban entrepreneurs.

Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Chief Executive Officer, Rashmita Panda said the carnival promises to highlight creative minds and the host institute is also giving opportunity to women entrepreneurs to showcase their talent.

