 Make-in-Odisha Conclave starts with a 'Coastal Fun Run'

The Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018 began with a set of amazing activities that included a five-km Coastal Fun Run, Heritage Walk, Golf Tournament and tour of Kala Bhoomi on Sunday.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:23 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik going around an exhibition at the conclave in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018 began with a set of amazing activities that included a five-km Coastal Fun Run, Heritage Walk, Golf Tournament and tour of Kala Bhoomi on Sunday.The event started at dawn break with the fun run along the serene coast of Odisha from Konark temple to Ramachandi boat club on Chandrabhaga beach. More than 200 participants, including various business persons, Government officials and students, took part in the unique run.

Similarly, the heritage walk took the participants through history showcasing the ancient and historically significant temples like Mukteshwar temple, Parasurameswar temple,Bindusagar lake, Ananta Vasudeva temple and Art Vision Academy. Walk to Ekamra showcased the participants the old times in Odisha and made them to witness the splendid temples of Bhubaneswar, culminating in a stroll through the medicinal plants of Ekamra van.

Delegates attending the conclave enjoyed a fantastic opening day full of entertainment and plenty of take-home exceptional experiences while participating in a variety of activities.Managing director of Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd Gautam Sharma said the State offers numerous opportunities for investors to flourish in trade. “Odisha is a good location and has a progressive Government. Here people are good at hospitality. What else an investor need?” he said. The company produces noddles of Top Ramen brand at its Khurda unit.

The Odisha theme pavilion Deomali with mesmerizing projections on the geodesic dome and the missile park set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were major draws at the first day of the mega investors’ meet.The dome is projecting focus investment sectors and prominent tourism destinations of the State through a unique sound and visual component.

Besides, the kinetic installations forming synchronised beauty of 108 spheres made of cutting-edge technologies depicted a virtual reality for visitors, who also witnessed the future Smart City and the natural beauty of the State.

