One month on, victims yet to move on from cyclone Titli's effects

It has been one month since cyclone Titli and subsequent floods left a trail of destruction in Ganjam district.

Published: 12th November 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Titli-damage

Houses damaged by cyclone Titli in Ganjam district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

It has been one month since cyclone Titli and subsequent floods left a trail of destruction in Ganjam district.Even as normalcy has been restored in most of the affected places, the memories of devastation caused by the calamity is still fresh in the minds of people. The cyclone brought the district administration on its toes even as scores of volunteers, including political party workers, helped in rescuing the victims. However, some villages still remain cut off from the rest of the world as roads are yet to be repaired. Thousands of acres of farmland were damaged and demands for immediate assessment of the damage and including share croppers in the list of affected farmers continue.

The calamity changed the lives of three families of Bhatapankal village under Soroda block whose houses were damaged. While six persons from the three families were swept away in the floods, the bodies of two are yet to be recovered. The delay in recovery of the bodies has been agonising for the families whose members have taken shelter at their relatives’ houses. Following the cyclone, flood and landslide hit  Daringibadi-Gajalbadi hill range after which the route of Adangi nullah was diverted.

The flood water of Adangi nullah entered Bhutapankal village so swiftly that six persons, Nakul Malik, Prafulla Malik, Bijay Malik, Rajani Malik, Madhu Malik and Papi Malik were swept away. Prafulla, after rescuing Nakul’s family members, proceeded to rescue the family of Bijay, but was swept away. So were Bijay, Rajani, Madhu, Papi and Nakul. On October 12, Prafulla’s body was recovered. It was followed by recovery of bodies of Bijay, Nakul and Rajani. However, the bodies of Madhu and Papi have not yet been traced despite persistent search by villagers who were assisted by the fire service personnel.

Bijay’s son Ananda, who was away from the village when tragedy struck, has lost all his family members. Similarly, members of Nakul and Prafulla’s families, who were rescued, are in distress after losing their bread winner.

Meanwhile, Sorada tehsildar Amar Kumar Basantroy claimed all assistance has already been provided to the families of the deceased and search is on to trace the two who are missing. Local legislator Purnachandra Swain has assured them houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, he added.

