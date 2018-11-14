Home States Odisha

Rourkela administration plans for LED lights for streets

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is implementing LED Street Lighting Project in Steel City with an aim of conservation of energy.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

LED lights installed along a road (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is implementing LED Street Lighting Project in Steel City with an aim of conservation of energy.The civic body plans to instal 12,022 LED light units at a budget of `10.17 crore under the LED project of Housing & Urban Development (H & UD) Department. So far, 11,200 LED units have been installed replacing the old bulbs. This apart, under the AMRUT scheme of the Centre, 450 LED lights are being installed at various parks.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) of RMC, Manas Biswas informed that a Delhi-based private firm has been entrusted with the job to instal LED street lights of 120 watt, 90 watt, 60 watt, 45 watt and 25 watt as per requirement. The firm would maintain the lights for seven years. On completion of the project, RMC’s monthly electricity bill is likely to come down to `8 lakh from the current `20 lakh. Previously, RMC was paying energy bill on 875 kw load, which would come down to about 375 kw. He said the entire lighting system would be given digital transformation for effective maintenance and lights will be fixed with timers for automatic operation.

RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda said the LED street lighting system would be extended to the uncovered areas. She said a certain stretch would be taken up on a pilot basis for experimental operation of Smart Street Lights to gauge the efficacy in next couple of months. She said provision has been made in the existing LED street light posts at strategic locations for RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Reader tagging. They would be equipped with sensors for intelligent operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Rourkela LED Rourkela streets Odisha Housing & Urban Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp