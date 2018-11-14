Rourkela administration plans for LED lights for streets

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is implementing LED Street Lighting Project in Steel City with an aim of conservation of energy.The civic body plans to instal 12,022 LED light units at a budget of `10.17 crore under the LED project of Housing & Urban Development (H & UD) Department. So far, 11,200 LED units have been installed replacing the old bulbs. This apart, under the AMRUT scheme of the Centre, 450 LED lights are being installed at various parks.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) of RMC, Manas Biswas informed that a Delhi-based private firm has been entrusted with the job to instal LED street lights of 120 watt, 90 watt, 60 watt, 45 watt and 25 watt as per requirement. The firm would maintain the lights for seven years. On completion of the project, RMC’s monthly electricity bill is likely to come down to `8 lakh from the current `20 lakh. Previously, RMC was paying energy bill on 875 kw load, which would come down to about 375 kw. He said the entire lighting system would be given digital transformation for effective maintenance and lights will be fixed with timers for automatic operation.

RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda said the LED street lighting system would be extended to the uncovered areas. She said a certain stretch would be taken up on a pilot basis for experimental operation of Smart Street Lights to gauge the efficacy in next couple of months. She said provision has been made in the existing LED street light posts at strategic locations for RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Reader tagging. They would be equipped with sensors for intelligent operations.