Sine die declared in Sambalpur varsity  

On September 24 night, three students of the university had attacked Assistant Professor Rajat Kujur.

SAMBALPUR:  The Sambalpur University on Wednesday declared closed sine die following attack on Assistant Professor of Political Science Department and cancellation of students’ union elections that triggered unrest on the campus.

On September 24 night, three students of the university had attacked Assistant Professor Rajat Kujur. A group of students on Wednesday staged dharna in front of the administrative block demanding rustication of  three students who attacked Kujur, while another group protested against the poll cancellation order. They demanded that students’ union poll be held for 2018-19 session.

